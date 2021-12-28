Another year has come and gone in the cryptocurrency industry, leaving behind an ocean of developments, dramas, price swings and innovations, all at a breakneck pace that even Barry Allen would have a hard time following. As in previous years, Twitter has once again been abuzz with debates about the cryptocurrency industry in 2021.

In the past 12 months, Bitcoin (BTC) went on a price roller coaster, non-fungible tokens (NFT) sold for millions of dollars, and Dogecoin (DOGE) hit illogical price highs, and that’s just the tip of the pack. iceberg. Twitter, of course, was in the thick of the action, with people and companies posting all kinds of industry-related content.

To catch a glimpse of some of the action – a kind of time capsule for the future, or maybe an update for folks who run away from the heartbeat of the industry – here are 10 notable tweets pertaining to the cryptocurrency industry from 2021 (in no particular order).

1 Bitcoin recognized as money
2 Cryptocurrency regulation, a hot topic in 2021
3 The mayor of Miami kept his word
4 Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin feed
5 Peter Schiff’s continued skepticism about Bitcoin
6 The impact of Elon Musk
7 A cryptoasset that would pose problems?
8 A possible answer about the adoption schedule
9 A technical minus of adoption (or the top of a market?)
10 A stadium of cryptocurrencies
11 Another year, another handful of tweets

Bitcoin recognized as money

In September 2020, Bitcoin dawned with a new hat, taking recognition as an official form of currency for the first time in its history. On September 7, 2021, El Salvador formally established BTC as a form of money in the country.

The country’s president, Nayib Bukele, also tweeted about Bitcoin multiple times after the move.

Cryptocurrency regulation, a hot topic in 2021

Cynthia Lummis, a senator from the United States, showed her colors as an advocate for the cryptocurrency sector on multiple occasions amid a year full of discussions about the regulation of digital assets.

An example from 2021 included his actions in the fight against vague cryptocurrency regulations.

The mayor of Miami kept his word

Francis Suárez, the mayor of Miami, Florida, sent a tweet in early 2021 signaling his intention to boost crypto in the city. Throughout 2021, Suárez proved to be a positive force for crypto adoption both inside and outside of Miami.

He gave the keynote speech at the Bitcoin 2021 conference, hosted in Miami. He also expressed the intention to receive BTC for a portion of his annual salary, among other cryptocurrency adoption moves.

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin feed

This particular tweet from MicroStrategy CEO and founder Michael Saylor may not be particularly special, but it does represent the longevity of one of the newest Bitcoin animators.

Michael Saylor jumped on the Bitcoin train in 2020 and has shown an ongoing passion for the asset through 2021. Throughout 2020 and 2021, with Saylor at the helm, MicroStrategy has amassed large piles of BTC. Saylor too has personally a Bitcoin exchange.

Saylor’s personal Twitter account has essentially become a stream of BTC posts.

Peter Schiff’s continued skepticism about Bitcoin

The tweet below from Peter Schiff, an advocate for gold, is also not particularly important in and of itself, but rather represents Schiff’s continued skepticism towards Bitcoin. This is a position that he is known for throughout the cryptocurrency industry and a stance that he continued throughout 2021 – so much so that even his son, an avid BTC supporter, has not changed Schiff Sr.’s opinion.

The impact of Elon Musk

Elon Musk has tweeted about cryptocurrencies multiple times and is known for paying attention to Dogecoin (DOGE). In February 2021, Tesla revealed a $ 1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase. Tesla also started allowing BTC as a payment method.

Months later, in May, Musk tweeted an image to explain that Tesla stopped accepting payment with BTC was due to concerns about the energy drain of Bitcoin’s fossil fuels. The price of Bitcoin fell noticeably the moment Musk sent the tweet.

A cryptoasset that would pose problems?

A good part of 2021 has included a discussion about the inflation of the US dollar. The printing of money in the United States has run amok in the hands of government forces trying to alleviate the economic drawbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, a large number of networks in the crypto industry allow assets to be governed by the community; depending on the project, many of them have the potential of fixed maximum supplies for the number of crypto assets that will be put into circulation. The tweet from the co-founder of cryptocurrency company Gemini, Cameron Winklevoss, shows what the US dollar would look like if it were a cryptoasset.

A possible answer about the adoption schedule

It can be difficult to know where a new technology or industry stands on an adoption timeline. Although opinions on this may vary based on multiple factors, analyst Willy Woo’s tweet in February 2021 offered the public a possibility, comparing Bitcoin to the internet boom.

A technical minus of adoption (or the top of a market?)

The course of 2021 has been packed with numerous big players from the mainstream world who have become involved in the cryptocurrency industry in one way or another. Famous actress Reese Witherspoon decided to dive into crypto this year, communicating it to the world through a tweet.

However, the tail of the crypto industry’s last major bull market ahead of 2020/2021 saw singer Katy Perry reveal a photo of her fingernails painted with crypto logos on them in late January 2018 – close from the top of the market.

A stadium of cryptocurrencies

Topping the list for 2021: the time when cryptocurrencies became so popular that a major professional sports stadium was renamed after a cryptocurrency company, but not everyone liked the move.

Another year, another handful of tweets

Another year has come and gone in the ever-changing cryptocurrency industry, with 2021 proving that the sector still loves participating in one of the most prominent social media platforms in the world: Twitter.

Will 2022 be similar? Or maybe even better?