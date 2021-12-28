Another year has come and gone in the cryptocurrency industry, leaving behind an ocean of developments, dramas, price swings and innovations, all at a breakneck pace that even Barry Allen would have a hard time following. As in previous years, Twitter has once again been abuzz with debates about the cryptocurrency industry in 2021.

In the past 12 months, Bitcoin (BTC) went on a price roller coaster, non-fungible tokens (NFT) sold for millions of dollars, and Dogecoin (DOGE) hit illogical price highs, and that’s just the tip of the pack. iceberg. Twitter, of course, was in the thick of the action, with people and companies posting all kinds of industry-related content.

To catch a glimpse of some of the action – a kind of time capsule for the future, or maybe an update for folks who run away from the heartbeat of the industry – here are 10 notable tweets pertaining to the cryptocurrency industry from 2021 (in no particular order).

Bitcoin recognized as money

In September 2020, Bitcoin dawned with a new hat, taking recognition as an official form of currency for the first time in its history. On September 7, 2021, El Salvador formally established BTC as a form of money in the country.

The country’s president, Nayib Bukele, also tweeted about Bitcoin multiple times after the move.

3 minutes to make history. In 3 minutes, we make history.#BitcoinDay #BTC – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) September 7, 2021

Cryptocurrency regulation, a hot topic in 2021

Cynthia Lummis, a senator from the United States, showed her colors as an advocate for the cryptocurrency sector on multiple occasions amid a year full of discussions about the regulation of digital assets.

An example from 2021 included his actions in the fight against vague cryptocurrency regulations.

According to Chainalysis, cryptocurrency-related crime is smaller than criminal activity with cash. #Crypto regulations need to leave room for innovation. Just because a limited number of bad actors have abused crypto doesn’t make it evil. – Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) January 25, 2021

The mayor of Miami kept his word

Francis Suárez, the mayor of Miami, Florida, sent a tweet in early 2021 signaling his intention to boost crypto in the city. Throughout 2021, Suárez proved to be a positive force for crypto adoption both inside and outside of Miami.

He gave the keynote speech at the Bitcoin 2021 conference, hosted in Miami. He also expressed the intention to receive BTC for a portion of his annual salary, among other cryptocurrency adoption moves.

The City of Miami believes in #Bitcoin and I’m working day and night to turn Miami into a hub for crypto innovation. Proud to say Miami is the first municipal government to host Satoshi’s White Paper on government site. @balajis @tyler @cameron @APompliano pic.twitter.com/DBOni23ynY – Major Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) January 27, 2021

The City of Miami believes in Bitcoin and I am working around the clock to turn Miami into a crypto innovation hub. Proud to say that Miami is the first municipal government to host the Satoshi White Paper on the government site.

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin feed

This particular tweet from MicroStrategy CEO and founder Michael Saylor may not be particularly special, but it does represent the longevity of one of the newest Bitcoin animators.

Michael Saylor jumped on the Bitcoin train in 2020 and has shown an ongoing passion for the asset through 2021. Throughout 2020 and 2021, with Saylor at the helm, MicroStrategy has amassed large piles of BTC. Saylor too has personally a Bitcoin exchange.

Saylor’s personal Twitter account has essentially become a stream of BTC posts.

Diamonds may be your best friend, but #Bitcoin is forever. – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) September 2, 2021

Diamonds may be your best friend, but Bitcoin is forever.

Peter Schiff’s continued skepticism about Bitcoin

The tweet below from Peter Schiff, an advocate for gold, is also not particularly important in and of itself, but rather represents Schiff’s continued skepticism towards Bitcoin. This is a position that he is known for throughout the cryptocurrency industry and a stance that he continued throughout 2021 – so much so that even his son, an avid BTC supporter, has not changed Schiff Sr.’s opinion.

Clearly @saylor doesn’t understand the game that he’s playing. It’s like musical chairs. In the end the one left holding the most #Bitcoin is the biggest loser. The winners will be the whales who got in early, pumped up the price, then cashed out before the music stopped playing. – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) November 3, 2021

The impact of Elon Musk

Elon Musk has tweeted about cryptocurrencies multiple times and is known for paying attention to Dogecoin (DOGE). In February 2021, Tesla revealed a $ 1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase. Tesla also started allowing BTC as a payment method.

Months later, in May, Musk tweeted an image to explain that Tesla stopped accepting payment with BTC was due to concerns about the energy drain of Bitcoin’s fossil fuels. The price of Bitcoin fell noticeably the moment Musk sent the tweet.

A cryptoasset that would pose problems?

A good part of 2021 has included a discussion about the inflation of the US dollar. The printing of money in the United States has run amok in the hands of government forces trying to alleviate the economic drawbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, a large number of networks in the crypto industry allow assets to be governed by the community; depending on the project, many of them have the potential of fixed maximum supplies for the number of crypto assets that will be put into circulation. The tweet from the co-founder of cryptocurrency company Gemini, Cameron Winklevoss, shows what the US dollar would look like if it were a cryptoasset.

Imagine a crypto where the supply increased 4x without input from the community. It wouldn’t pass the shitcoin giggle test. Now think about the fact that I’m actually describing the US dollar. – Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) November 14, 2021

A possible answer about the adoption schedule

It can be difficult to know where a new technology or industry stands on an adoption timeline. Although opinions on this may vary based on multiple factors, analyst Willy Woo’s tweet in February 2021 offered the public a possibility, comparing Bitcoin to the internet boom.

In terms of adoption, Bitcoin has roughly the same users as the Internet had in 1997. But Bitcoin’s growing faster. Next 4 years on current path will bring Bitcoin users to 1b people, that’s the equivalent of 2005 for the Internet. pic.twitter.com/Np9yTR3WkL – Willy Woo (@woonomic) February 1, 2021

In terms of adoption, Bitcoin has roughly the same users as the internet had in 1997. But Bitcoin is growing faster. In the next 4 years, if the current trend continues, Bitcoin will have 1 billion users, which is equivalent to 2005 for the Internet.

A technical minus of adoption (or the top of a market?)

The course of 2021 has been packed with numerous big players from the mainstream world who have become involved in the cryptocurrency industry in one way or another. Famous actress Reese Witherspoon decided to dive into crypto this year, communicating it to the world through a tweet.

However, the tail of the crypto industry’s last major bull market ahead of 2020/2021 saw singer Katy Perry reveal a photo of her fingernails painted with crypto logos on them in late January 2018 – close from the top of the market.

Just bought my first ETH! Let’s do this #cryptotwitter – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 2, 2021

A stadium of cryptocurrencies

Topping the list for 2021: the time when cryptocurrencies became so popular that a major professional sports stadium was renamed after a cryptocurrency company, but not everyone liked the move.

We’re extremely proud to announce that Staples Center, Los Angeles’ most iconic arena is getting a new name: https://t.co/vCNztATkNg Arena As part of this 20 year partnership, we’re also excited to welcome the @Lakers & @LAKings as our newest partners! pic.twitter.com/KCfYKySDRt – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 17, 2021

Another year, another handful of tweets

Another year has come and gone in the ever-changing cryptocurrency industry, with 2021 proving that the sector still loves participating in one of the most prominent social media platforms in the world: Twitter.

Will 2022 be similar? Or maybe even better?