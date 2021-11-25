10 glute exercises with resistance bands

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Including bands during glute training activates the muscles and provides resistance. Find out which exercises are suitable to strengthen this part of the body.

Last update: November 25, 2021

Glute exercises with resistance bands are ideal for tightening this part of the body. These muscles have a lot to do with the stability and momentum you need in your daily activities.

The gluteal area links the upper and lower areas of the human anatomy. In addition, it intervenes when you walk, run and jump. It also supports the hips and back.

Include in your routine elastic bands that strengthen the gluteal muscles and those connected to the region. Complement the process with a balanced diet. An article published in the medical journal Las Condes stand out the role of nutrition as a relevant factor in sports performance.

Gluteal muscles

An Elsevier publication Explain that the set of muscles that make up the gluteal region controls movement of the pelvis, thigh, and gait. Basically, it is made up of the parts called gluteus maximus, half and less. The first is in charge of hip rotation and extension. The second is responsible for stabilizing the pelvis and the third provides strength.

This area has tissues responsible for hip abduction, knee balance, and external rotations. The buttocks are involved in almost all joint movements in the pelvic area.

Glute exercises with resistance bands for the routine

There are multiple glute routines where you can use resistance bands and get better results. There are different kinds of elastic bands; Combine or adjust them according to your ability. Consider that for any circuit, the correct thing to do is to follow the instructions of a professional, in order to prevent injuries.

Know the following exercises that strengthen the buttocks. Do 2 or 3 sets of 10 repetitions. Most of the movements are executed with the band surrounding the thighs.

Resistance bands are available in different power versions. You must choose the one that suits your ability.

1. Stationary lunge back

This dynamic reinforces the core and balance. Compromising the core, stretch one leg back and lower. Return to the starting position and begin by switching legs.

2. Plank rides

Plank rides are glute exercises with bands that span the abdominal area. Plank starts, involving the core. Raise one leg to the side, return to the middle, and reply with the other leg. The series are alternating the lower extremities.

3. Squats

Squats simultaneously stimulate multiple muscles, especially the glutes. It is an activity that serves to burn calories, provide firmness and activate the cardiovascular system.

Hold your squat. Put your hands on your hips or bring them to the front. Have a bench nearby to support you in case of low back pain.

Lower slowly, sticking your glute out with your back straight. Go up and repeat. The bands around the thighs keep the knees from moving.

4. Donkey kick

Donkey kick exercises, in all their variations, favor the glutes, benefit the back and lower body. In this case, the band goes just above the knees and the starting position is on all fours, placing the wrists under the shoulders and the knees under the hips.

It engages the body and stabilizes the core. Raise your right foot toward the ceiling and keep your leg in line with your hips. Lower your knee to the ground to complete the sets. The next thing is to change legs.

5. Plank jacks

The resistance band is worn around the ankles in this case. Get into a high plank position, with your wrists under your shoulders and your hips in line with your spine.

Stretch your legs back and spread your feet. Do small, continuous, quick jumps. At all times it compromises the nucleus. The plank jacks they strengthen buttocks, relax the back, flatten the belly and promote posture.

6. Hip hinge

The hinge is a movement that allows maximum load on the hips and transfers energy to the upper body. It is one of the glute exercises with resistance bands in which you have to avoid bending your back.

In a straight position, squeeze your glutes and lift one leg to the side. You return to the starting position and repeat until you close a series. Then you switch legs.

7. Clam shell

The function of these repetitions is to strengthen the gluteus medius, the legs and to relax the muscular tension. Lie on your left side, with one elbow under your head and the other hand on your waist. Bend your knee 90 degrees.

Without separating the feet, Raise your right knee and lower slowly until it meets your left. Don’t lean forward or backward. Complete the series and start with the opposite leg.

The clam is a classic movement of band routines to strengthen the glutes.

8. Sitting position abductions

Serial abductions work the gluteus medius and stabilize the pelvis. You need a bench where you will sit with your knees apart. The idea is to open and close the legs, looking for the bands to exert pressure.

9. Fire hydrant

This exercise is similar to the donkey kick. The difference is that you open your hips and lift your knee to the side.

10. Kneeling lift

Kneel down and extend your right leg to the same side. On the floor you support your right hand. The left goes behind the head or on the hip.

You raise your right leg to hip level. You go down and repeat several times. You start the same process with the other leg. The kneeling leg lift is a simple activity that tones and lengthens your muscles.

Benefits of working with resistance bands

Resistance band workouts work the entire body. Its advantages include that they are inexpensive, easy to pack and versatile in low-impact routines.

This gym accessory is friendly to the back and joints, to the point of favoring the correction of muscular imbalances and preventing inappropriate movements. They can be with or without a loop, long or short. There are loose garters, for physiotherapy, for warm-up or cool-down.

The right guide to selecting the accessory can be found with a gym instructor. The specialist advises you with the implement and puts together a plan with objectives.

It might interest you …