10 exercises that will help you lose weight at home

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

Doing physical activity to maintain or reduce weight is possible without leaving home. Discover the best exercises and tips to accompany them with a healthy diet.

Last update: 09 November, 2021

Losing a few kilos is a quest that many people do, either to feel better or to be healthier. However, there are dozens of extreme diets and methods that offer magic solutions in no time. The best possible way is eating a suitable diet and doing weight-loss exercises at home.

Sometimes extreme diets without medical supervision can be very harmful. If possible, consulting with a nutritionist to put together a personalized plan would be ideal.

Nevertheless, no routine is complete without physical exercise. Allocating at least 1 hour of work for 3 days a week, and then expanding to 5, is a goal that can be achieved.

Exercises to lose weight at home and how to do them

Many people see joining a gym or even going outside to exercise as a hurdle. For them, the comfort of home doesn’t have to be an excuse not to exercise.

With having a space to stretch out and lie down, it is possible to diagram a routine aimed at losing weight at home. Once incorporated, accessories can be obtained to expand the intensity and variety.

For example, dumbbells, mats, stretching bands, and even treadmills. With the following list of activities, you do not need any equipment to get started, other than willpower.

1. Aerobic exercises to lose weight at home

A routine fitness destined to lose a few kilos can not ignore the aerobic movements. This type of activity is the one that burns the most calories in the shortest time.

Going for a run, biking, or swimming are some of the most effective ways to do this. If you do not have a treadmill or other fixed device, there are equally efficient alternatives to perform aerobic activities without leaving the home:

HIIT routines: practice a high intensity routine that takes between 10 and 20 minutes. It is important to know the current physical state before starting, due to the requirement that they require.

practice a high intensity routine that takes between 10 and 20 minutes. It is important to know the current physical state before starting, due to the requirement that they require. Routines crossfit: the same criterion applies to crossfit, which contains demanding but effective exercises for weight loss at home.

the same criterion applies to crossfit, which contains demanding but effective exercises for weight loss at home. Static jogs: perform trotting movements, but staying in place and lifting your feet a little.

perform trotting movements, but staying in place and lifting your feet a little. Jump the rope: Getting a rope and jumping 50 times is another form of aerobic exercise. Repeat 3 times, interspersing half-minute breaks.

Getting a rope and jumping 50 times is another form of aerobic exercise. Repeat 3 times, interspersing half-minute breaks. Swimming: those who have a home pool can implement a series of activities designed to exercise in the water.

HIIT routines are intense and burn a lot of calories in a short time.

2. Squats

Once the aerobic introduction is complete, you should combine the routine with other resistance-related exercises. In the case of squats, ideal for working the glutes and legs, you have to stand upright, with the soles of your feet in a straight line with your shoulders.

Then lower your hips as if there were a chair behind. Bend your knees and keep your thighs parallel to the floor. Repeat the movement 8-10 times for 3 sets.

3. Push-ups

Push-ups are a resisted exercise, but it is one of the most effective for working the arms and pectorals with your own weight. Hands should be supported apart, aligned with the shoulders and in a plank position.

Lower and raise your chest as close to the ground as possible. Perform 3 sets of between 8 and 10 repetitions each. For those just starting out, supporting the knees and performing the same movement is less forced.

4. Lunges

A very complete activity, aimed at working the lower body, are the strides. You start in a straight position, then advance one leg and then the other, alternating them.

Achieve a pose close to squatting, with the front leg forming a 90 degree angle, without taking the supporting heel off the ground. Repeat 12-15 times for 2 sets.

5. Triceps fundus

Place a bench or chair behind your back and support it with both hands. Descend, little by little, bending the elbows and bringing the hips close to the ground.

It is an exercise of medium difficulty, so beginners can start with 3 sets of 8 repetitions, while experienced ones can go up to 12.

The triceps dips only need that we have a surface to support us and be able to descend.

6. Arm raises

Although this exercise requires something that works as resistance, it does not have to be a dumbbell. A water bottle, stretch bands, or loaded bags can also work.

It consists of raising the arms laterally, with the body standing and in a straight position. The shoulders are worked. Apply between 8 and 10 repetitions in 3 series.

7. Sit-ups to lose weight at home

An essential activity in the assembly of a routine to lose weight at home is the abdominals. Working the abdominal area is essential and different variants should be combined focused on the upper, middle and lower areas:

Superiors: Lie on your back, in an extended position. With the abdomen contracted, raise the legs and trunk to form a kind of V with the body. Hold the pose for 3 seconds, then restart and repeat 8 times.

Media: in this case, also trim onto your back, but raise your arms and legs at a 45-degree angle. The rest of the body remains in contact with the ground, so a kind of U must be formed. This is the exercise known as hollow abs.

in this case, also trim onto your back, but raise your arms and legs at a 45-degree angle. The rest of the body remains in contact with the ground, so a kind of U must be formed. This is the exercise known as hollow abs. Lower: again in a lying up position, keep your legs extended and raise them little by little. Once at the top, pass one over the other. Repeat between 12 and 15 times in 3 series.

8. Plates

The plank position, which consists of stand on your stomach with your elbows supported in a straight line to your shoulders, is an effective way to work the core. Keep it between 30 and 50 seconds.

There are more advanced variants, such as the climbers, where the legs must be advanced to the chest, alternating one with the other and always in a plank position.

9. Burpees

A great way to improve endurance, strength, and coordination are to burpees. This step can be skipped by beginners as has a certain level of difficulty.

You start in a squatting position, then stretch your legs and, with your back straight, perform a push-up. Then jump back to the starting squat, stand up and do a vertical jump, with your hands stretched up. Repeat between 8 and 10 burpees in 2 series.

10. Pull-ups

Pull-ups are a complex movement that is also recommended only for advanced users. It consists of taking hold of a bar and raising the body above it in repeated movements.

The back, shoulders and arms are worked with the own weight. However, those with shoulder injuries or discomfort should avoid this activity.

Finally, if time permits, finish the routine with another 10-minute cardio or cycling set.

The importance of diet in the routines to lose weight at home

The physical exercise It has many benefits for the body, such as improving bone structure, balance, mobility and coordination. In addition, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and high blood pressure. However, to be fit, activities must be combined with a balanced and healthy diet.

Extreme diets that promise magic solutions are often reported on social media or on the internet, but they are a health risk. What must be achieved, if the goal is to reduce weight, is a caloric deficit.

A healthy diet has to include protein, fats and carbohydrates at a lower level. Some recommended foods are fruits, vegetables, legumes, eggs, white meats, nuts, and fiber. On the other hand, reduce the consumption of refined flours, sugars, sodas, alcohol and energy drinks.

The diet is the appropriate complement to weight loss exercises. But not just any dietary guideline will do.

How to balance the diet to lose weight at home?

Achieving a caloric deficit does not mean stopping eating. According to World Health Organization, an average man should consume between 2000 and 2500 calories a day, while a woman between 1600 and 2000. This depends on weight, age and physical activity.

Another common strategy for losing weight at home is to use smaller plates to reduce portions. Also plan meals and even keep track of calories.

In addition, eating slower is also recommended. The ideal is to consult with a professional, be a dietitian or nutritionist, to develop a personalized plan.

Be careful with postures and stretches

Before starting to work on any routine, it is important to do stretching and warm-up exercises. They help reduce the risk of injury. Secondly, pay attention to the correct postures.

Without the guidance of a personal trainer, the wrong muscles are more likely to be worked, which also increases the possibility of injury. Looking in a mirror contributes to control of positions. Another fundamental aspect is progression, that is, gradually increasing the intensity of the exercises.

It might interest you …