The Grand Theft Auto franchise It is one of the most famous series in the history of video games, with GTA V being the most successful of them, largely due to its online mode. But we have not only freaked out with the story of Franklin, Michael and Trevor, since other Grand Theft Auto have also left us completely amazed by all the possibilities they offer their players, as has happened with San Andreas or GTA 4. For this reason, from SomosXbox we bring you an interesting article where we collect the 10 crazy things you can do in GTA.

The city of Los Santos (GTA V) is the one that allows us to do the most crazy things, it is also one of the cities that awaits more secrets and events, compared to other games in the franchise. But although Liberty City (GTA 4), Vice City (GTA Vice City) and San Andreas (GTA San Andreas) do not give us so many possibilities, there is always something to have fun with to do the goat, something very typical in Rockstar games Games. Before continuing, we remind you that with these GTA V cheats for Xbox, you can unleash chaos in Los Santos, among other things.

All the cheats of GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition on Xbox

10 crazy things you can do in GTA

Play with Chop to throw the ball, but with a grenade …

Chop is not the first pet to appear in the saga, but unlike other games, in GTA V we can play with him in a somewhat macabre way. As most of you know, with Chop we can do various activities, such as playing to throw the ball at him. But … have you tried doing it with a grenade? Don’t worry, we won’t spoil the ending for you.

Become an animal

One of the most crazy things we can do in GTA V is to turn into an animal by ingesting a peyote plant through a hallucinatory trip and messing it around the streets of Los Santos on some occasions. There are 27 of these plants to find, but to start you can find some at the top of Mount Chiliad next to some small red flags, at the back of Los Santos Customs near the airport or underwater at the end of the Del dock. Dog.

Fly thanks to the fire hydrants

In GTA IV we can fly, although not in the way you might imagine. Thanks to the fire hydrants that we found in Liberty City, if we burst one of them and ride it over the top on a bicycle, we will enjoy a pleasant and short flight towards the sky of Liberty City, although the landing may not be the most nice.

How to get money in GTA V

Cause an explosion using a mobile phone

This somewhat hidden and strange trick has worked for many people over the years. And, if we dial the number 1-999-367-3767 on our phone, we can cause an explosion completely controlled by us. But this is not all, since in addition to detonating an explosion, it seems that our mobile will change its model. Without a doubt, another madness within GTA V.

Visit the ghost of Monte Gordo

A woman named Jolene Cranley-Evans is said to wander the island of Los Santos and rest on Monte Gordo, after dying under strange circumstances. So for the most daring, at the top of said mountain, just above a rock with a written in blood, you will meet the ghost of the woman. The time it will appear will be between 23:00 to 00:00.

Being abducted by a UFO

We all know that in GTA V UFOs roam the starry skies of Los Santos, and they have even been seen at times during the game’s history. We also know that we can find one of them frozen in an area of ​​the map. But beyond all this, a lot of people keep wondering if these aliens are doing anything, other than watching us from above.

We can confirm that you can be kidnapped by a UFO in GTA V. Such kidnappings only occur at night or very early in the morning, in different remote areas such as the Gran Senora Desert, in the Tongva triangle or the Palomino coast. Highlands. Ready to live another one of the crazy things in GTA V?

Discover a giant beating heart

As you can read, one of the craziest Easter eggs of GTA IV is that inside the Statue of Liberty there is a giant heart that is beating. Many players have wanted to burst that heart with all kinds of weapons, but it seems impossible. We add that the only access to the Statue of Liberty will be via helicopter.

The mystery of Bigfoot had been around since the launch of GTA San Andreas, and in GTA V it became a reality, after becoming such a popular myth in the franchise. Although, in the Predator mission where our main objective is to hunt down the O’Neil brothers, we will be able to see Bigfoot for the first time with a thermal sight, disappearing immediately once detected. In a later mission, from ‘strange and crazy’, we can find a hunter of the Sasquatch on Mount Chiliad and look for the Bigfoot, as long as we have completed the game.

Discover underwater shipwrecks

GTA V is full of secrets, and the deep sea is full of them. Without a doubt, it is one of the most fun activities, since if we know how to search, we will find crazy things of all kinds under the sea. To get you started, east of Humane Labs and Research you will find many interesting things under the sea. You can also see a sunken UFO off the coast of Paleto Bay.

Pilot an Airship

The airship that we have seen soaring through the sky of Los Santos for so long, can be bought and piloted by us. It’s not that it’s the most fun in the world, but you can always jump off the top or try to land it somewhere in the city.