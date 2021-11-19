10 costly mistakes Spider-Man has made

Discover the mistakes that Spider-Man has made, which have given him valuable lessons, but have also led him to bear irreparable losses

Spider-Man is one of the most important heroes in the Marvel Universe, but his human side does not make him exempt from making costly mistakes, with which Peter Parker has burdened much of his life.

Since that fateful day that he learned that great power comes with great responsibility, Peter Parker has learned important lessons, some of them based on mistakes that have weighed the native of Queens, which has led him to lose important people or make decisions. wrong with harsh consequences.

Discover some of the mistakes Spider-Man has made that turned costly for Peter Parker’s life.

Not stopping Harry Osborn from becoming the Green Goblin

Peter Parker and Harry Osborn became great friends through high school and college; but Harry did not count on the selfless love of his father, Norman Osborn, something that dragged him down the path of drugs.

After the death of Norman Osborn, Harry began to distance himself from his friends and loved ones, feeling great jealousy of Peter Parker, to whom he directed all his hatred and resentment, now a Green Goblin, so Peter feels guilty about the decisions Harry’s, which wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t neglected their friendship.

Don’t stop Juggernaut from attacking Madame Web

Nothing can stop Juggernaut, and that was proven by Spider-Man the hardest when Cain Marco is hired to take down Madame Web.

Spidey uses everything in his power to prevent Juggernaut from accomplishing his goal, but Marco does achieve his goal, knocking Madame Web out of her chair. Despite this, the great strength and tenacity of Peter Parker to face situations that are impossible in the past are admired.

The death of Marla Jameson

Marla Jameson was the wife of JJ Jameson, and her presence during Dan Slott’s time as the writer of Amazing Spider-Man was taking great dimensions, until the attack that Alistair Smythe hatched against Jameson.

Marla was left in the crossfire of battle, turning into collateral damage. While Marla Jameson’s death wasn’t Spider-Man’s fault, Peter Parker vowed as a personal challenge that as long as he was wearing the Spider-Man suit, no one else would lose their lives.

Kraven’s Last Hunt

This story breaks with the molds of presentation of the problem, conflict, climax and end, since Sergei Kravinoff is decided once and for all to hunt down the only being that has not fallen into his clutches, Spider-Man.

But this hunt not only involves catching Spidey, it also seeks to act like him, to understand how he acts against criminals and the way in which he dispenses justice, something that leads Kreven to approach insanity, something that not even the Peter himself can stop.

Do not destroy the Ultimate symbiote

Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley’s Ultimate Spider-Man stage not only redefined important aspects of Spidey’s mythology, it also changed the nature of the symbiote, which was created as a cancer cure, created by Peter’s parents.

Before the revelation of the dangerous nature of the symbiote, Peter tries to destroy the symbiote, but this is impossible, since Eddie Brock rescues this entity to become Venom, which would change its history in the Ultimate universe.

Let Otto Octavius ​​become Superior Spider-Man

Another of the most controversial episodes in Spider-Man history was when Otto Octavius, who already resents years of intense fights against Spidey, plans a masterstroke by switching his mind to Peter Parker’s body.

The young man from Queens fails in his attempt to recover his body, so he decides to teach Otto Octavius ​​a great lesson, who becomes Superior Spider-Man.

Reveal your secret identity

Civil war was an event that repectutized in all corners of the Marvel Universe and with Spider-Man it could not be the exception, after Peter’s decision to join the superhero registry, with which he should reveal his secret identity.

With the world knowing that Spider-Man is Peter Parker, the problems for Peter’s own loved ones escalated, giving way to tragedy, which made him reconsider his actions, to turn his back on Tony Stark and the team. by Iron Man.

Make a deal with Mephisto

When Aunt May is shot that puts her on the brink of death, Peter has no choice but to come to terms with Mephisto himself, who saves Aunt May in exchange for the marriage between Peter and Mary Jane.

What seemed like one of the most stable relationships (if anything the word stability fits) in the Marvel Universe, Mephisto erased years of Peter Parker’s life at the stroke of a pen, reconfiguring the history of Spider-Man, resulting in a Peter Parker’s costliest mistakes.

The death of Gwen Stacy

One of the mistakes that defined the history of Spider-Man is the death of Gwen Stacy, the great love of his life, in an event that would mark a before and after in the life of Peter Parker.

Green Goblin not only demonstrated that the human side of Peter can become the great power or the worst weakness for Spider-Man, it also sowed several doubts in relation to how Gwen died, and the consequences that revealing his alter ego would have had.

Uncle Ben’s death

Of course, Peter Parker’s biggest mistake was the omission of failing to stop a thief in the television studio where he would perform, which would trigger the murder of Uncle Ben, the worst failure in Spider-Man’s career. .

It is true that Peter learned that night that with great power comes great responsibility, but taking that lesson home caused him the greatest loss he has carried since 1963.

Source: Marvel

Spider-Man, one of the most important inhabitants of the Marvel-Verse

Get excited about the origin of the most beloved and recognized superhero in the world, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Relive the stories that defined the personality of the amazing wall-crawler and enjoy his amazing evolution! It includes her first appearance, the death of Gwen Stacy, the greatest wedding of all time, and the most epic battle against her staunch enemy: Venom.

SMASH and Marvel Comics México bring you Marvel-Verse: Spider-Man, an unmissable volume with iconic moments from the history of the wall-crawler in La Casa de las Ideas.

