2022 is coming and with the new year, new resolutions and the desire to try new techniques or exercises that help us stay in shape. One of the best options is to opt for group classes.

“All group classes are suitable if what is sought is to improve health in general. The main objective is that you like it, to create an adherence to exercise that keeps you motivated and makes you disconnect from day to day, helping you to release the stress “, collect personal trainers Rubén Palomar Vallejo and Víctor Caballero De Diego.

We spoke with several teachers and coaches from different gyms to find out the classes that will be most in demand for the new year:

Pilates, fitness, aquagym or yoga





Pilates, fitness or yoga are sports that never go out of style. Perhaps because they dazzle, relieve us of stress, tone our body and are simpler than we anticipated. In addition, these types of activities are intended for all ages; that is why the coaches agree that he will continue to be one of the big claims of 2022.

This is how he assures it Ruben Molina, Manager of Ski Fitness, who maintains that Pilates and yoga continue to work very well in boutique centers. “The Pilates class is a perfect class to improve postures, exercise back and core, always with very controlled movements. It is a highly demanded class and suitable for all ages,” adds José Manuel González, trainer at Gymm5 (Aravaca).

“Those looking for an activity to recover from musculoskeletal discomfort and relax opt for the pillars or yoga”, the coaches admit on the other hand Rubén Palomar Vallejo and Víctor Caballero De Diego, from the Gymnasium Infinit Fitness Prosperidad in Madrid.

They tell us that in this type of class they look for a improved overall stability, flexibility and strength. “These are activities that have been with us for many years and continue to grow,” they conclude.

Sunrise, a trainer at a Madrid center, maintains that where they are most in demand is in this type of activity. “It works very well in women 40-50 years old, who are the ones who they go to fitness. People with pathologies bet more on Pilates and they are usually men. Yoga, in our gym, although it is a more varied group, tends to be less popular “.

Paula Daniela González Mele, a trainer at Metropolitan Eurobuilding, states that the classes chosen depend a lot on the time of day, and therefore, on the public that attends them: “You have to differentiate between the public that goes in the morning and those that go in the afternoon. People who come in the morning are usually, in general, older people who seek to maintain themselves without making great efforts. In this sense, the most popular are the aquagym, which is always full, along with fitness and toning“.

Hiit, Bodycombat or Indoor cycle





Another client profile is committed to more dynamic activities that seek an improvement in cardiovascular capacity combined with strength training. “They are high intensity sessions called Hiit, Bodycombat or Indoor cycle among others, lasting approximately 45 minutes “, explain Rubén and Víctor, from Infinit Fitness.

Zumba, bachata or urban dance





González Mele explains that in the afternoons, which is when it is more crowded, the audience is younger. “They come to the gym at the last minute to move. Peak hours are from 7pm to 10pm, which is when it closes. And it recognizes that the most popular classes at Metropolitan Eurobuilding are Zumba, Body Pump, Body Combat or Latin Dance:” In other words, everything that has to do with dancing, with choreography and music, is what is most in demand “.

“People want to zumba because they leave work, after sitting all day and want to move and have fun without making a great effort since they leave exhausted,” adds the expert. However, he assures that this type of profile should work strength and do a more HIT training. “It is logical that in the end they end up in this type of activity because the other requires more effort and I understand that people leave the office exhausted.”

“We see that all kinds of activities with musical support do not lose strength. That is, everything that has to do with dance activities or that have rhythm associated with it within the class itself,” says Rubén Molina.

The most popular classes at Xfitness La Elipa are the Zumba classes: “These are very simple dances with a very basic choreography that continues to work very well and continues to have a very large acceptance especially among our female audience“, says Sergio Martín, coach of the center.

“Activities such as zumba, bachata or urban dance are Very dynamic and fun classes where the goal is to follow the rhythm of the music, perfect to disconnect from the stress and pressure of everyday life. They are usually women between the ages of 40 and 60, even couples, “add Rubén Palomar Vallejo and Víctor Caballero De Diego.

Fitboxing and everything that has to do with boxing activity





“The most popular classes at the moment and that we consider to be more in demand next year are fitboxing and everything that has to do with boxing activity,” he tells us. Molina, Ski Fitness manager.

Jorge Mulero, owner of BOX A6, recognizes on the other hand that fitboxing is now very fashionable because it is very aerobic and it is a very entertaining form of classes with music and choreography.

“The most popular in Gymm5 are Roundbox, a class that combines strokes with cardio and abdominal exercises”, explains José Manuel González. And he recognizes that it is an ideal mix to carry out an intense class and is highly demanded by the female audience.

Sergio Martín, from Xfitness La Elipa, tells us that these types of classes are having a great reception in his gym. “Roundbox works great, along with other classes of functional training with intervals, with different models of hitting, cross … they are the most demanded “.

Functional training and CrossFit





“If before the classes were mainly Cycle, Spinning, Body Pump or Body Combat, now it is seen that it changes, especially with the rise of Crossfit,” says personal trainer Álvaro González.

“The conventional class continues to be maintained but what is very fashionable is functional training such as Crossfit. The problem is that this throws a lot of public back due to the issue of technique, the bar and all that. That is why they have adapted another type of very similar functional training such as the F45, which uses a bar but a little lighter and things like that “, he confesses, on the other hand, Jorge Muleroby BoxA6.

Álvaro González details that this change is due to the fact that people begin to realize the need for training as health and that is why strength training grows in importance. “Looking for improve in group classes (because they don’t feel like getting into a room and training on their own) and they are more complete workouts, not just cardio workouts or muscular endurance, as can be done in Body Pump.

He tells us that mixed classes, like the Cross Training or Cross FitThey are classes in which strength, speed, endurance and a bit of everything are worked on. In short, they are the ones that are increasingly in demand. “In addition, they are done in small groups, no more than 8 or 10 people, and that now, with the Covid theme, has made things easier because people are more reluctant to get into a crowded room. They are classes in which you can even personalize the training, within which it is a collective class “.

“The most popular group gym classes are functional training and cross training, which is what is taking the most. In short, high intensity exercise “, explains Alberto Gallego, Crossfit81 trainer.

He also maintains that it will be what will work best because right now it is in fashion and the format that this offers type of training is very aesthetic for the client. “In the end, clients who go to group classes, in addition to getting fit, want to have fun,” he adds.

It also collects that these types of classes have a variability of exercises and training formats that pose a challenge to the public: “You see a very positive progression when it comes to improving and engaging much more, in addition to having a greater predisposition to consume this type of training or class.”

In addition, he assures that the social issue is another very positive factor because it allows working in pairs, in teams … “The social environment motivates and thus they adhere much more to this training system. It is the class with the most demand, it is always full, and it is more focused on having fun while you get in shape than on getting aesthetically good. In short, he contemplates being in shape and having a good time, “concludes Alberto Gallego.

Group classes from home





“I think that group classes that can be done from home are going to have even more boom,” announces González. “There are many people who for fear of the Covid prefer to train from home, they have changed the gym to follow a coach or influencer. These classes are usually combined or mixed. That is, strength, endurance, speed are worked… The only thing that is with a little material because it is what we have at home “.

