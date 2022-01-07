10 changes that Spider-Man promoted in the Marvel Universe

Discover the 10 changes that throughout its history Spider-Man has driven within the Marvel Universe forever

It cannot be denied that there are heroes who mark a before and after, and in the case of Marvel Comics that is Spider-Man, who over six decades has captivated millions of readers, who year after year follow the stories of the hero who set changes in the Marvel Universe.

From being a hero with common problems like all humans, to the biggest failures of his career are just a few elements that have become an arrowhead for other characters to follow the same path.

Discover the 10 changes that Spider-Man promoted within the Marvel Universe.

Spider-Man: Chapter One is considered one of Marvel’s great reboots… it didn’t work out

After The Clone Saga ended, there was a kind of void that the fans made known to the publisher, by exposing the wall-crawler for various titles, so Marvel thought of a reboot in the Spidey story.

For this the experienced John Byrne gave Marvel one of the reboot comics of the network head with Spider-Man: Chapter One, an ambitious comic that rewrote the history of Spidey, although the fans made sure that the most important reboot of Marvel history, at that time, was shipwrecked.

First hero to have multiple titles

Nowadays it is common to see a hero star in more than one title simultaneously, but in Marvel the first to achieve this feat is Spider-Man.

In 1963 Spider-Man starred in The Amazing Spider-Man, and in 1976 the repamuros had a second title with Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, which remained active until 2018.

First character that has two people defending the same mantle

In Ultimate Spider-Man the death of Peter Parker did not fall well, so the young African-American Miles morales inherited the mantle of Spider-Man, in one of the most controversial movements of Marvel, which featured two characters defending the mantle of Spider-man

Finally Miles Morales arrived in the Marvel Universe (Earth-616) which opened the way for other heroes to have two people defend their same colors at the same time, such as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop as Hawkeye, Logan and X-23 as Wolverine, and Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers as Captain America.

Superior Spider-Man: The Greatest Redemption Story

When it was thought that the story of Spider-Man would end in The Amazing Spider-Man # 700 with the apparent death (of the body) of Peter Parker, and Otto Octavius ​​becoming Superior Spider-Man, a hero who proved to be better than his original version.

Not only did Otto become a great version of Spider-Man, he also helped improve Peter Parker’s life in substantial ways, proving that this redemption was headed for a true path of good.

Spider-Man, the promoter of great unions

The first crossover of Marvel’s modern era occurred when Spider-Man sought to join the Fantastic Four, which led to Spidey being one of the promoters of the alliances between the heroes of The House of Ideas.

In later years heroes of the stature of Doctor Strange, Wolverine, Hulk, Iron Fist, Daredevil and several more joined the wall-crawler in the pages of Spidey, who was one of the forerunners of important feats with other great Marvel characters.

One More Day: Spidey’s most controversial and successful retcon

One More Day was a story that broke with several paradigms in the history of Spider-Man, since after Peter Parker revealed his identity in Civil War, Parker himself had to sign a pact with Mephisto, in which the marriage with Mary Jane would be forgotten.

A generation that got used to seeing Peter Parler as a happily married man was disappointed, but this interest in one of the stories that changed Spider-Man’s past became the most successful recton in Marvel history.

Symbiotes became popular

Today the popularity of characters like Venom and Carnage would not be understood thanks to the help of Spider-Man, the first host of a symbiote in all of Marvel, derived from the Secret Wars arc.

The history of encounters and disagreements with Venom, as well as the adventures to stop Cletus Kassady in Maximum Carnage and Absolute Carnage would not have been possible without the boost that Spider-Man gave these beings.

Ultimate Spider-Man blazed a trail

Although the Ultimate Universe had a sad end, their stories have become a source of inspiration for Marvel Studios, and this would not be possible if Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley had not dared in the 200 year to deliver Ultimate Spider-Man.

This title managed to bring the wall-crawler closer to a new generation of readers, who met the classic characters emanating from the pages of Spidey, with updated plots at the dawn of the 21st century, in the title of Marvel’s most successful Ultimate Universe.

Spider-Man: The First Solo Hero to Get Married

Before Peter Parker married Mary Jane there were other weddings like Reed Richards and Sue Storm, or Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, but Spider-Man was a unique event.

First, Spider-Man was the first hero with a solo title to get married, secondly a real-life designer was the one who made the Mary Jane dress, and thirdly, its launch was at She Stadium, home of the Mets, Spidey’s favorite team, with Stan Lee as minister.

Failures that humanized Spider-Man

The history of Spider-Man would not be the same without a couple of deaths which Spidey could avoid, Uncle Veb and Gwen Stacy, two failures that were important to establish how Marvel conceives its heroes, where their humanity is their most. great power and its greatest weakness.

These failures changed the paradigm of Marvel heroes, and the comics industry, by delivering characters who starred in stories that captivated their readers for decades.

Source: Marvel

