This year, investors have lost billions of dollars at the hands of criminals who target so-called “decentralized finance” platforms (or DeFi for its acronym in English). Specifically, and according to an investigation by the London company Elliptic, it is estimated that more than 12,000 million dollars (10,500 million euros) have been stolen, only so far in 2021, of these products that use blockchain for finance .

Elliptic is a company that tracks fund movements in digital ledgers that support cryptocurrencies. DeFi services are financial services that do not have the participation of intermediaries such as banks. In addition, in a young sector such as cryptocurrencies, DeFi platforms are unregulated. Of the 12,000 million dollars lost, the English company calculates that “fraud and theft represented 10,500 million dollars, which is a seven-fold increase over last year.”

Tom Robinson, Elliptic’s chief scientist, recalls that the enormous growth of an industry as yet unregulated, “is attracting large amounts of capital to projects that are not always robust or well tested. Criminals have seen an opportunity to exploit this. “

How to buy Bitcoins safely and without risk

The huge growth of DeFi services

In the last two years, the total amount of money deposited in DeFi services has gone from only 500 million dollars to 247,000 million, according to information provided by this London firm. It should be remembered that Ethereum, the network behind the second largest digital currency in the world, is considered the backbone of many DeFi applications.

But as the market has grown in size, so has the level of illicit activity, according to the figures. A few months ago, a hacker stole from the DeFi Poly Network platform more than $ 600 million in what was, at the time, the largest cryptocurrency theft of all time. It must be remembered that a few weeks later, the money was returned, but the hacker (or group of hackers) fulfilled its mission, which was to demonstrate the failures of this system.

According to experts, another common practice of these cybercriminals is to convince investors to buy their token and then they take the funds after raising a certain amount.

Other dangers of these decentralized finance





The Financial Action Task Force, a global anti-money laundering watchdog, recently released a revised guidance on cryptocurrencies calling on countries to identify people with “sufficient control or influence” about these decentralized finance services.

The creator of Dogecoin Jackson Palmer has even claimed that although these services are sold as an alternative to traditional finance services, they are a scam because “they are controlled by a cartel of rich people.” In 2015 Palmer withdrew from his own project, claiming that he had created a “toxic community” around it, full of speculators.

Whoever sold their dogecoins at a ridiculous price compared to the current cost thinks that “cryptocurrencies are a inherently right-wing and hyper-capitalist technology built primarily to amplify wealth its advocates through a combination of tax evasion, reduced regulatory oversight, and the imposition of artificial scarcity. “