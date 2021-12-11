10 best speed exercises to improve performance

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Being faster allows us to reach the maximum of our possibilities in terms of physical activity. We present you 10 ideal exercises to gain speed and improve your performance. Test yourself!

Gaining speed is key to breaking down barriers and meeting objectives in the shortest time possible. We often wonder what we can do to run faster. Therefore, we propose 10 speed exercises to improve your performance without the need to go to the gym.

Speed ​​is the quotient between the space that a body travels and the time it takes to travel it. In other words, it’s about how fast you move.

With a proper training routine and a good diet, we will not only gain weight, but we will also be able to strengthen and tone our muscles, lose weight, look better, and reduce the risk of injury and illness.

Learn about the best speed exercises to improve your performance

The speed training it is very important for exercise to be productive. Speed ​​as such does not exist, but is a set of different physical qualities.

It is because of that we must work different aspects to strengthen the muscles, achieve greater resistance and obtain the necessary explosion to improve the times. Let’s look at 10 ideal speed exercises.

1. Jogging

Jogging is one of the most common activities and one that brings the most benefits. It is a matter of taking the time and choosing the place.

Jogging in a sustained way allows us to improve aerobic capacity and achieve greater resistance. In addition, it is one of the most recommended activities for cardiovascular health and to lose weight.

Jogging increases lung resistance, which ultimately affects your ability to be faster.

2. Accelerate and maintain

The exercise begins with a sustained jog (warm-up) for 10 minutes. Once we get into the rhythm, we increase our speed for a few meters.

Then we reduce it again. Finally, we walk for 1 minute to recover and the exercise is repeated. The challenge is to improve speed and endurance times as we feel better.

3. Zigzag race

This is an agility and coordination exercise. It consists of moving in different directions, generally from one side to the other between cones.

We can also use stones or even clothes and improvise tours. It’s good to take the time it takes us to complete the series and set out to improve it.

4. Go up and down stairs

Climbing stairs at maximum speed is one of the best aerobic exercises. We strengthen legs and glutes and we achieve greater resistance. The descent will be faster than the ascent, which will help us achieve greater agility.

5. Running in the sand

This is an ideal activity for the summer, if we choose a destination with beaches. We must make short races in which you start with a trot and the speed is increased until reaching the maximum possible.

We will have to improve the times day by day. Running in the sand is more difficult and requires the use of greater force. After the stage, when we resume training on another type of surface, we will feel more agile and faster.

6. Weighted race

The idea is to add weight to the body to make the race more intense. That will force us to make a much greater effort.

There are different options. We can use a rope and add weight to the waist; Another possibility is to carry a barbell with discs on your shoulders.

In case of not having material or equipment, you can turn to the help of a person who takes us from behind by the waist and hinder our advance. By running again without obstacles, we will feel much lighter and faster.

7. Jump rope

Coordination, stability and resistance are keys to improving speed. Jumping rope is a good exercise to work on these aspects.

About 10 minutes is a good time the first few times. Then we can increase it progressively and try to do it faster and faster. The jumps can be performed on one leg or with both.

8. Frog jumps

Frog jumps are performed in a squatting position, with the legs slightly more than shoulder-width apart, the hands resting on the ground, and the torso straight. You have to jump forward and up repeatedly.

Another option is to jump forwards and backwards in an interspersed fashion. It is an activity that helps us increase muscle mass and strengthen our legs.

9. Abs

The abs in all its variants are important to strengthen the muscles, which gives us greater resistance. In addition, keeping the abdomen area toned gives the body stability.

They are essential to improve training in different fields and achieve better speed times. These are some exercises that will help you strengthen your abdomen:

Isometric iron.

Crunch.

Burpees.

Leg elevation.

Wheel crunches.

Bicycle for obliques,

10. Squats

Squats help us get power and speed. We must position ourselves with our feet apart and our torso straight. You have to bring your hips back and bend your knees as if you were going to sit down.

The posture is held for a few seconds and then return to the starting position in a controlled manner. The action is repeated until the series is completed.

Squats improve speed because they tone the lower limbs.

Benefits of performing speed exercises

Speed ​​training brings health benefits. For example, various studies have shown that doing short, high-intensity sessions helps prevent cardiovascular disease.

It is recommended to do between 75 and 150 minutes of intense training each week. These are some of the benefits of working on speed:

Fat burning and weight loss.

The heart is strengthened.

Control of cholesterol and diabetes.

Increases lung capacity.

Fight stress and anxiety.

It favors a better rest.

Challenge yourself and reach your maximum speed

The best way to peak performance is to train properly to gain speed. You don’t necessarily have to become an athlete, but improving fitness also helps shape the body and it provides benefits that have a good impact on our daily lives.

In addition, these are simple exercises that you can do at home or outdoors. Are you ready? How fast can you get?

