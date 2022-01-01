10 beauty treatments that can regenerate skin collagen

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Today there is the means to regenerate the collagen of the skin and achieve a more youthful appearance. However, the most important thing to prolong youth is having a healthy lifestyle.

Regenerating collagen in the skin is the obsession of more than one cosmetologist and more than a few people. It could not be otherwise, if you take into account that this is a fundamental component to keep the skin supple and firm.

The problem is that the body gradually stops producing this substance. In other words, your internal processing slows down with age. That is why it has become so important to find and implement new strategies to regenerate collagen in the skin.

Treatments to regenerate skin collagen

Collagen is a protein that fulfills the role of giving structure and strength to bones, skin and other tissues. From the age of 20 it begins to be lost, at a rate of 1% per year. The result is skin more marked by the signs of aging.

Currently there are various treatments to regenerate collagen in the skin. The following are the best known.

1. Red light therapy

Red light is a type of energy whose spectral range is between 620 to 700 nanometers. This it is considered useful to facilitate tissue healing, repair them and promote skin rejuvenation. It reaches a depth of 8 to 10 millimeters, allowing it to penetrate the dermis.

A study carried out in 2013 found that red light therapy regenerates collagen in the skin. Specifically, it restores fibroblasts, which are the cells responsible for producing this substance. It is also considered useful in reversing hair loss.

two. Microneedling

This is a treatment that is performed with a device equipped with tiny needles. It moves over the skin and causes tiny punctures in the top layer. By creating these wounds, the body increases the production of collagen to repair them.

A research published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery indicated that those who underwent this treatment showed a marked increase in collagen and elastin after 6 months. They also reduced scars, wrinkles and stretch marks.

3. Peels chemicals and lasers

There are many types of scrubs, both chemical and laser. They are used to treat various skin problems, especially wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

Most of them cause redness, dryness and irritation. While the body works to solve these disorders, it also works to regenerate the collagen in the skin.

The scrubs They rub the surface layer of the skin, shedding millimeter thicknesses of the epidermis.

4. Microcurrents

Microcurrent treatment is also a way to regenerate collagen in the skin. However, a caveat must be made.

This works best on skin that is just beginning to show signs of aging. They increase the level of collagen and increase the flexibility of the skin. In mature skin they do not cause a greater effect.

5. Plasma injections

Platelet-rich plasma injections promote cell growth and regeneration. The method consists of placing platelets at specific points, such as the lower eyelids or the creases of the mouth.

From then on, platelets act on these areas as if they were wounds. Therefore, they promote their repair. At the same time, these injections are rich in growth factors, which stimulates the reproduction of fibroblasts.

6. Creams and serums

A large number of creams include collagen as one of its components. The serums they promise the regeneration of this substance. Can they be trusted? The answer is yes.

Generally speaking, you should combine it with a sunscreen. Also with retinoids, since they cancel out collagenase, an enzyme that destroys collagen.

7. Collagen supplements

Collagen supplements have shown some effectiveness. However, not as much as it is often touted.

Two aspects must be taken into account. The first is that high-quality, certified supplements must be purchased. The second is that extraordinary results should not be expected.

8. Facial mesotherapy

This is a treatment in which vitamins, hyaluronic acid and other substances are applied in order to rejuvenate and restore the skin. The application is carried out using a very fine needle, so there is no pain. Each session lasts 20 minutes.

9. Physical activity

Although physical activity is not a beauty treatment as such, it does help to regenerate collagen in the skin. The act of sweating increases the production of growth hormone. This, in turn, stimulates the fibroblasts to produce more collagen.

A study published in PloS ONE noted that strength training and interval training appear to be the most effective. Yoga practice also contributes as it reduces stress.

10. Tension threads

Actually, there are many other treatments to regenerate collagen in the skin. We will mention one more that cannot be left out of this report.

It is about the tensioning threads. The technique consists of implanting small threads of polydioxanone (PDO) in the skin. These promote the natural production of collagen, while creating tension in the skin to give the feeling that there are no wrinkles.

The tensioning threads are placed with a surgical technique, following the natural lines of the face.

Collagen and its regeneration

Collagen gives rise to fibers that are strong and flexible and are present in many areas of the body, including the skin. Such fibers are taut, but as the years progress, they intertwine and lose elasticity. The result is wrinkles.

The factors that most affect this process are sun exposure, poor diet, lack of hydration, tobacco and alcohol consumption, and stress. The usual thing is that around the age of 35 the impact begins to be seen on the face.

It is estimated that a woman will have lost about half of all her collagen by age 50. Men tend to have a lesser loss. This leads to a decrease in the thickness of the dermis.

Treatments to regenerate collagen in the skin have varying degrees of effectiveness. However, they are enhanced when accompanied by a healthy lifestyle.

Aging, with all that it entails, is inevitable. But this process can be slowed down if the right habits are adopted.

