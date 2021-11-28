Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s Decentralized Finance (DeFi) newsletter.

Ether (ETH) burns at a rapid rate. Read on to discover the statistics behind Ethereum’s quest for deflationary mechanics.

What you are about to read is a shorter and more concise version of the newsletter. For a full rundown of DeFi developments over the past week, subscribe below.

$ 4.24 billion in ETH burned since EIP-1559 event

Blockchain analytics platform CryptoRank shared quantitative data this week that revealed an excess of 1 million Ether, worth about $ 4.24 billion, which has been burned since the August implementation of Ethereum Enhancement Proposal 1559.

Also known as the London hard fork, the event marked a significant evolution of Ethereum’s fee structure., so that each transaction burns a part of the base fee. A simple case study of this process is the registration of block 13,689,874, which cost the user 98 Gwei in gas rates and burned 0.68 ETH.

Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance (DeFi) newsletter.

@Ethereum transaction fee-burning mechanism has removed 1M #ETH from the network’s circulation since it came into effect. https://t.co/oLDJyg9PyC pic.twitter.com/FwkmI8lL6x – CryptoRank Platform (@CryptoRank_io) November 24, 2021

As you can see from the graph above, the world’s most popular non-fungible token market (NFT), OpenSea has been the largest contributor to ETH burned with $ 467 million. This figure is closely followed by Ethereum and Uniswap v2 transfers, each of which has recorded $ 414 million and $ 393 million, respectively.

Despite the seismic exodus of token supply in recent months, Ethereum remains an inflationary asset, according to data from UltraSound. The platform reveals that, in an all-time perspective, 3.3 million ETH is burned each year compared to the 5.4 million ETH that is issued, a balance that is resulting in supply growth of 1.8% annually.

Nevertheless, By adjusting the parameters to a 30-day period, the data reports that ETH burning amounts to 4.7 million per year, while supply growth is significantly reduced to 0.6%. These are ideas that show signs of progress toward deflation in the years to come.

Square Releases White Paper For Its Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange

The CEO of Twitter and payment service Square, Jack Dorsey, published Square’s highly anticipated white paper this week, an initiative that proposes creating a decentralized Bitcoin exchange called tbDEX.

Despite being a decentralized model, the platform will differ from traditional decentralized exchanges (DEX) in that users will have to enter Know Your Customer (KYC) information. Once the user has submitted this personal data, only then will they be able to participate in the typical Web 3.0 functionalities to connect wallets and trade digital assets.

The white paper cites stringent regulatory requirements as one of the rationales for adopting trustless infrastructure, but has provided strong assurances that the protocol will not be governed or accessible by any centralized entity, and that it will not be considered a utility token.

Instead of a trustless model, there will be a so-called “messaging protocol” that uses software such as the public key infrastructure on the Internet to build trust on the network. In light of this, the tbDEX white paper is considered an inaugural iteration, with the team requesting public comment and an open speech on their proposal.

“Our goal is resistance to censorship, access without permission and maximization of competition for liquidity, with the ultimate goal of making it a commodity around the world … nothing in principle excludes anonymous transactions for privacy financial on the tbDEX network “.

Grayscale imagines the metaverse as a $ 1 trillion opportunity

Cryptocurrency investment giant Grayscale released a bullish report this week declaring that the metaverse space is one of the biggest growth opportunities following a ten-fold increase in active metaverse wallets from early 2020 to June 2021. .

What’s more, Researchers looked at a multitude of factors that could fuel the growth of the industry, from an increase in leisure time among younger generations and cultural shifts in how we interact with technology to the advancement of community-centric Web 3.0 models. , play-to-earn (P2E Models).

Co-authored by the firm’s head of research, David Grider, along with research analyst Matt Maximo, the report expresses technical optimism for the growth of metaverse worlds, and concludes that the emerging market could expand to a valuation of $ 1 trillion. in the coming years and citing Decentraland on nine occasions to affirm this thesis.

“Compared to other Web 3.0 and Web 2.0 segments, users of the virtual world of the metaverse are still in their infancy, but if current growth rates stay on track, this emerging segment has the potential to reach the world. traditional for years to come. “

Token performances

Analytical data reveals that DeFi’s Total Locked Value (TVL) has decreased 3.2% over the week to $ 154.59 billion.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView reveals that DeFi’s top 100 tokens by market capitalization suffered bearish declines in the past seven days.

The Basic Attention Token (BAT) evaded the market bloodshed this week to record 38.37% gains. Curve DAO Token (CRV) achieved a healthy 19.7%, while Ankr (ANKR) posted similar results with 16.67%.

Thanks for reading our roundup of this week’s most impactful DeFi developments. Join us again next Friday for more stories, ideas, and education in this dynamically moving space.