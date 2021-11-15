As this November 14 marks World Diabetes Day, it is necessary to talk about this serious problem that continues to grow in most of the planet. To date, there are at least 537 million adults who have this condition. Despite the efforts that have been made, satisfactory results have not been obtained and its incidence increases every year. While in countries like Mexico the outlook is even more worrying.

In this regard, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) points out that there was an increase of 74 million affected compared to the 2019 estimates. These results of the 10th edition of the Diabetes Atlas, which will be published on December 6, report that the prevalence of diabetes in Mexico has already reached 16.9 percent. This means that one in six adults already has it.

Reality of diabetes in Mexico

In 2021, it is estimated that 14 million 123 thousand 200 adults in Mexico live with diabetes, which represents an increase of 10 percent in the last two years. Another 11 million adults in the country have impaired glucose tolerance (ATG), which places them at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The health expenditure related to diabetes in Mexico has reached 20 billion dollars , which places it among the ten countries or territories with the highest total health expenditure.

Slightly less than half (47.5 percent) of the people living with diabetes in the country are undiagnosed. When diabetes is not detected or is inadequately treated, people are at risk for serious and life-threatening complications, such as myocardial infarction, cerebrovascular accident, kidney failure, blindness and lower limb amputation. These effects reduce the quality of life and increase the costs of health care, in addition to increasing the need for access to care.

“The number of people in Mexico living with diabetes or at risk of developing the condition continues to increase, impacting the lives of millions throughout the country. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. A milestone that represents a unique opportunity to reflect on the number of people living with diabetes, as well as on the urgent need to improve access to care for the millions of people affected ”, commented Dr. Josafat Camacho, Medical President of the Mexican Federation of Diabetes, AC (FMD).

The main global and regional findings of the IDF Diabetes Atlas, in its 10th edition, are as follows:

One in ten (10.5%) adults worldwide currently lives with diabetes. The total figure is projected to increase to 643 million (11.3%) in 2030 and 783 million (12.2%) in 2045.

One in seven adults (51 million) lives with diabetes in the North America and Caribbean region.

An estimated 240 million people are living with undiagnosed diabetes worldwide, 12 million of whom live in the North America and Caribbean region.

Diabetes is estimated to be responsible for a global health expenditure of $ 966 billion in 2021. This represents a 316% increase in 15 years. The North America and Caribbean Region represents 43% ($ 415 billion) of global spending.

If mortality risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are excluded, it is estimated that approximately 6.7 million adults will have died as a result of diabetes, or its complications, in 2021. This represents more than one in ten (12.2 %) of global deaths from all causes. The North America and Caribbean region represents 14% (931 thousand) of all diabetes-related deaths.

541 million adults, that is, 10.6% of adults worldwide, suffer from impaired glucose tolerance (SGA), which puts them at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D). Almost one in six people (32 million) affected by ATG lives in the North American and Caribbean region.

Additional information and supporting data on the national, regional and global prevalence of diabetes from the 10th edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas can be found at this link.

The theme chosen by the IDF for World Diabetes Day in 2021 is access to diabetes care. For now, it calls on national governments to provide the best possible care for people living with diabetes and to develop policies to improve diabetes detection and prevention of type 2 diabetes, especially among young people.