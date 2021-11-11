After Yoigo, neither Pepephone nor MásMóvil will offer the highest fiber speed. Will be the low cost operator Oceans the one chosen to make the leap and include fiber with a speed of 1 Gbps. This novelty comes just after Yoigo lowered the access price this week by 5 euros.
More gigs and more speed
Oceans renews its fiber and mobile offer by including more gigabytes and more speed in its rates. The operator includes improvements in the two rate families: the family rates and those that include a mobile line in addition to the Internet connection at home.
In the simplest offer that Oceans offers, the monthly fees remain unchanged and remain two modalities. The first has 10 GB for 34.80 euros per month and the other with 50 GB (before 23 GB) for 39.80 euros per month, although at the moment both modalities have a 3-month offer that leaves prices at 29.80 and 34.80 euros respectively. Both options have 100 Mbps fiber, but we can increase the speed to 600 Mbps in both cases for 10 euros more.
Regarding the offer for families, which include up to 3 mobile lines and shared data, where we can find to hire the recent maximum fiber speed at 1 Gbps. In this case we can find several options:
- 40 GB shared for 59.80 euros per month.
- 60 GB shared for 64.80 euros per month.
- 120 GB shared for 74.80 euros per month.
Obviously, all options have symmetric fiber 1 Gbps speed with free installation. The number of gigabytes contracted in the rate can be shared with up to 3 mobile lines, the total consumption of all of them being the gigabytes included in the contracted rate.
Users who want to contract any of the new fiber and mobile combinations will have an offer during the first 3 months of 5 euros for 100 Mb fiber or 10 euros per month for 600 Mb fiber.
Not the cheapest OMV with fiber
If we look at the cheap fiber offer at 1 Gbps that other virtual mobile operators have, Oceans is not the one with the cheapest prices, although in the case of family modalities it has achieved lower the price until you get an offer similar to that of mobilfree.
With the same conditions in terms of number of lines, Digi continues to be a benchmark in the cheap fiber. The Romanian operator offers 24 GB (3 mobile lines with 8 GB each) for 45 euros per month, 36 GB for 48 euros per month or 72 GB for 57 euros, among other types of possible combinations.