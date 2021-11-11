After Yoigo, neither Pepephone nor MásMóvil will offer the highest fiber speed. Will be the low cost operator Oceans the one chosen to make the leap and include fiber with a speed of 1 Gbps. This novelty comes just after Yoigo lowered the access price this week by 5 euros.

More gigs and more speed

Oceans renews its fiber and mobile offer by including more gigabytes and more speed in its rates. The operator includes improvements in the two rate families: the family rates and those that include a mobile line in addition to the Internet connection at home.

In the simplest offer that Oceans offers, the monthly fees remain unchanged and remain two modalities. The first has 10 GB for 34.80 euros per month and the other with 50 GB (before 23 GB) for 39.80 euros per month, although at the moment both modalities have a 3-month offer that leaves prices at 29.80 and 34.80 euros respectively. Both options have 100 Mbps fiber, but we can increase the speed to 600 Mbps in both cases for 10 euros more.