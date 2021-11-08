The next 12th of November will take place one of the most important events for Disney fans, as the company celebrates what they have called “Disney + Day”, moment that they take advantage of to offer a succulent discount to users who want to test their streaming video service.

The offer consists of a 75% discount to power its Disney + video-on-demand platform, which comes at a subscription price of only 1.99 euros for the first month compared to the usual 8.99 euros.





It is a promotion designed to attract new users, so that those who already have an active subscription cannot take advantage of it, and after that initial period of one month the service will be renewed automatically for the usual amount of 8.99 euros unless we cancel it before.

During that day, November 12, they will arrive at the platform new content such as ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’, ‘Star Wars Special Look’, ‘Dopesick’, ‘Jungle Cruise’ and more.

Save 75% on Disney + Monthly Subscription

How to take advantage of this limited offer

Disney + monthly payment reduced to 1.99 euros You can take advantage of it by registering on the service website at this link from today, and it will be available all week until November 14.

Of course, the company clarifies that only the users over 18 years of age who do not have an active subscription will be able to take advantage of this offer.

We must bear in mind that if we acquire this promotion we will also have the possibility of seeing the premiere of the ‘Hawk’s Eye’ series, which will arrive at Disney + on November 24. Also the content of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star that accompany this platform that Disney launched in 2019.

