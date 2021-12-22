“The proportion of births increased and the proportion of company deaths decreased compared to what was observed from May 2019 to September 2020,” Inegi pointed out.

On average, in 2021 there were 2.45 employed persons for each establishment that closed, while in new businesses there were 2.05 employed persons.

This implies that, at the national level, for every 100 people who were employed in 2019, 20 people stopped working for the establishments that died in 2020, while in 2021 the proportion increased to 27 people.

The Government of Mexico recognizes almost 300,000 deaths from COVID-19, the fourth highest number in the world. In 2020, the GDP had a historical contraction of 8.2%

The Inegi explained that 99.8% of Mexican establishments are micro, small or medium-sized, so “they tend to present greater changes with respect to large companies” in their income, employed personnel, location and closures.

“In addition to this natural behavior, the health emergency derived from the covid-19 pandemic led businesses to pause their activities or even to close permanently,” the institute explained.

The largest number of establishments that died offered non-financial private services (38.16% of the total), followed by commerce with 29.88% and manufacturing with 25.69%.

Meanwhile, most of the establishments that were created were in the commercial sector, 27.13% of the total number of new ones.

Quintana Roo, a tourist state in the Caribbean, concentrated the highest proportion of businesses that closed, with 46.59% of the total.

While Hidalgo, in the center of the country, had the majority of those who opened, 36.14%.

With information from EFE