Protocol 0x and Celo have announced a joint partnership to allocate $ 4.5 million (comprised of $ 3 million in CELO and $ 1.5 million in ZRX) to grow the 0x ecosystem through their community-focused decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). .

The news follows an agreement signed in mid-November between the two companies to integrate a zero-cost API 0x functionality into the Celo blockchain to enhance the experience for DeFi developers looking to access the exchange’s liquidity services. decentralized (DEX) multi-chain.

Celo is an open source collective of technology, non-profit and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that have come together to promote greater global access to decentralized applications (dApps) and payments in cryptocurrencies through its model focused on mobile phones, while 0x is a decentralized web infrastructure that facilitates investment in ERC-20 tokens through the use of public smart contracts.

0x claims that since its launch, its API function has enabled more than 21 million trades on more than 1.8 million unique addresses totaling more than $ 100 billion in volume on popular Ethereum chains, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche and Fantom.

The head of growth of the Celo ecosystem, Xochitl Hunter, said The new partnership is designed to foster the “rapid expansion” of a “truly decentralized DeFi ecosystem within the DAO of 0x”.

Founded on the principles of decentralization, community governance and transparent goals, the reappearance of DAOs in the last 12 months has ignited the conversation for technology to become the next big subsector of massive growth within DeFi during 2022, and as such. , accelerate the growth of an industry that It is already setting a historical total locked value (TVL) of $ 274.65 billion. By comparison, DeFi’s TVL was less than $ 20 billion a year ago and virtually non-existent in early 2020.

In August this year, both Celo and 0x were founding members of the decentralized finance philanthropic initiative, “DeFi for the People.” The joint effort, which included notable projects like Aave, SushiSwap, and Curve among others, raised $ 100 million to support a host of financial education and inclusion plans.

Aligning with these principles of collaboration in this latest funding, the co-founder and co-CEO of 0x Labs, Will Warren said that the partnership with Celo is expected to have a positive impact on their platform’s native ZRX token. ZRX is currently valued at $ 1.07 and has a total market capitalization of $ 910 million, according to CoinGecko.

