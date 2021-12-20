Less than 1% of the largest Bitcoin (BTC) holders reportedly control more than a quarter of all BTC in circulation, according to a new study.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, a non-profit American private investigation organization, published a study claiming that 10,000 Bitcoin accounts, or 0.01% of all BTC holders, own 5 million BTC, or 27% of the 18.9 million coins in circulation.

The amount of BTC held by the “One percent” equates to about $ 232 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 20.

Conducted by finance professors Antoinette Schoar, from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and Igor Makarov, from the London School of Economics, The study aims to show that Bitcoin is not as decentralized as you might think.

“Despite having been in the market for 14 years and the hype that has been given to it, it is still a very centralized ecosystem”, Schoar said.

According to the WSJ note, top hodlers control a larger share of BTC than the richest US dollar households. Citing data from the United States Federal Reserve, the report notes that the richest 1% of America’s households own roughly one-third of all wealth.

The new report may sound alarming to the crypto community, as leading Bitcoin advocates have been promoting decentralization as one of the greatest principles of the Bitcoin network.

According to the founder of Quantum Economics, Mati Greenspan, much of the BTC supply in circulation is controlled by Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin. “Satoshi coins alone account for more than 5%,” Greenspan told Cointelegraph, adding:

“Over time, ownership of Bitcoin is designed to be more distributed. In the case of fiat money, the opposite tends to happen.”

Notably, much of the BTC supply in circulation is also apparently not controlled by anyone and is likely to be lost forever. According to the crypto-insurance company Coincover, around 4 million BTC is out of circulation due to loss of access.

