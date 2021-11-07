Olympia players, in a file photo. EFE / José Valle



Tegucigalpa, Nov 6 (EFE) .- Olimpia and Motagua, the best teams in Honduras, tied this Saturday without goals, at stake that they had pending the eleventh date of the Apertura tournament, which continues to lead Vida.

The match, a national classic, occurred for both teams, but the multiple inaccuracies at the time of passing the ball and hitting the goal, on the few occasions they had, contributed to the goalless draw.

The result favors Vida, because Olimpia and Motagua no longer threaten to snatch first place from him at the end of the two regular laps, on the 9th.

Olimpia, the last champion, led by Argentine Pedro Troglio, created several goal situations, two very clear in his forward Eddie Hernández, who was erratic just like his attacking partner Jerry Bengtson.

The work of the defenses and the personal marking that they exercised, also played against the goals for the two teams, both from Tegucigalpa.

Motagua, who for eight years has had the Argentine-Honduran Diego Vázquez as helmsman, sought to do damage forward, first with the Paraguayan Roberto Moreira, who showed a low level, and Iván López and Juan Ángel Delgado, and in the second half with the Argentines Gonzalo Klusener and Diego Auzqui.

The best chances for Motagua were Klusener and Auzqui, the latter with a free throw that was covered in good form by Olimpia goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar when the game was about to end.

The two teams, which came into the game with 31 points, needed to win to have the chance to catch up with Vida, which has as helmsman the Portuguese Fernando Mira, who has added 36, escorted by Real Spain, of the Mexican Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez , with 35.

The possibility of closing in second place that Olimpia and Motagua have will depend on the result they achieve on Tuesday and that Real Spain lose against Vida.

If Real España won, with Vida they would be the first two at the end of the two rounds.

In addition, with that they would be ensuring their automatic pass to the second phase, waiting for the rival of those who leave the two keys with those who close in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth place, which until today, in order, are Olympia, Motagua, Pedagogical University and Marathón.

Motagua will close the 18th match against Honduras Progreso at home, while Olimpia will visit Platense, which is last in the standings with six points, with a win and three draws.