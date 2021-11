Elections 2021. Pearls of the election: the return of the Toothless Magician and Alberto Fernández’s double

With his classic hat, the faithful supporter of PRO, Pablo Cabaleiro, awaits the results of the 2021 legislative elections in the front row of the Juntos por el Cambio bunker, in Costa Salguero. In addition, the frustration of the “clone” of the President, the surprises of the voters in the dark rooms and more color of the elections